GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers headed to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will have a different experience Tuesday when picking up or dropping off passengers.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the road and curb directly in front of the passenger terminal will be closed for construction.

Loading and unloading of passengers will continue along a newly constructed stretch of roadway built near Parking Garage B.

Vehicles will not be permitted to park or wait at the front curb. Anyone needing to wait will be directed to the airport’s free Cell Phone Lot on GSP Drive.

There will be pedestrian walkways provided for passengers to access the parking garages.

The work is part of GSP Airport’s $18 million Terminal Roadway Improvement Project. The project aims to improve traffic flow around the terminal and allow for future growth of the airport.

This new phase of construction will last until April 2024.

A later phase of the project will add two roundabouts on GSP Drive.