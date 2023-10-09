CHEROKEE COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – Construction on a massive project is happening in Cherokee County, just off Interstate 85. The county has high hopes for this private development’s impact on the county’s growth.

The sound of heavy equipment and a view of construction for miles, indicating something big is coming to Cherokee County.

“This project is a $415 million project, and they will be doing individual buildings made for industrial warehousing, distribution, manufacturing,” Ken Moon, executive director for Cherokee County Development Board, said.

Making up an industrial park, 300 acres in size.

“They are taking away all the trees and they are going to clear it all out and then they will make the entire site flat and after that what they will do is they will install a what they call a pad for the building.”

Moon added that it will help advance the areas’ economic growth.

“We have done really well in the past few years with industrial recruitment. The one thing that we don’t have is a lot of buildings; they are all full across the county,” Moon said. “This is what we are looking to get in the county, to bring those industrial manufacturers and distribution centers that we are needing.”

Along with more jobs.

“This is the largest project investment we ever had in the history of our county,” Moon said. “That is a substantial revenue base for the county. It’s also going to produce hundreds if not thousands of jobs that will meet that threshold of pay that we are looking for.”

And for nearby businesses, they say its an exciting time to be in the county.

“It will bring more folks, more jobs in the area. I am all for that,” Ashby Blakely, with Blakely Funeral Home said. “I think it’s a good idea, I think anything to advance Cherokee County is a good idea, so we are looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen behind us here.”

Moon says the park will start with a 500-thousand square-foot building that is expected to be completed next year. He added that they are currently working on getting tenants for the space.