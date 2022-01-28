Construction underway in Spartanburg Co. for new dog park

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – For years, Spartanburg County residents have been asking for an additional space where their dogs can play.

Currently, there are very few off-leash dog parks in the area, but soon there will be a new addition.

Construction is underway at Tyger River Park in Duncan for a new dog park, to be called Tyger Run Dog Park.

“We are so excited to say that it is finally happening. The area has been greatly in need of it,” said Kristen Guilfoos, Spartanburg County Parks’ marketing manager.

What is now a pile of dirt and partially assembled fences, will soon feature the latest outdoor pet facility.

“The dog park is about an acre and a half of fenced in area, and within that there will be a large dog area and then a smaller, small dog area,” explained Guilfoos.

Inside, Spartanburg County Parks said the space will be occupied with benches and shaded structures, along with water stations for both owners and their pets.

“We will have a water fountain inside. That’s a three-part water fountain. There will be a bottle filler, a regular water fountain for humans to use, and at the ground there will also be a water fountain, or water bowl rather, for the dogs to use,” said Guilfoos.

(Courtesy: Spartanburg County Parks)

The construction of the new park is something that has Spartanburg County residents, like Patricia Beskoon and her dog Lena, excited.

“I am very excited. Because that’s the one thing that you want to let them do is run loose and they can’t because they have to be on leashes you know in the apartment complexes and in the park,” said Beskoon.

She told 7NEWS it has been a struggle to find a space large enough for her dog to run freely.

“I take her to ours all the time but it’s not like this where she’ll be able to interact with other dogs and not be in a confined area, I mean it’s really small. And this, they can really run. It goes all the way back there, it’s awesome,” said Beskoon with a smile.

According to Spartanburg County Parks, the dog park was funded by a combination of taxpayer dollars and a $100,000 donation by the Balmer Foundation.

“The Balmer Foundation was very generous and we are so thankful that they contributed a sizeable chunk of money towards this project,” Guilfoos said.

In the meantime, while construction continues, Spartanburg County Parks asked for patience a little while longer.

“We do just ask that people be mindful that this is still a construction zone,” said Guilfoos. “You will see there is caution tape all around it and we have done our best to let people know that, while we are thrilled that they are really excited about this, just give us a few more months. We promise it will be worth the wait.”

According to Spartanburg County Parks, if all goes as planned, construction should be complete sometime this spring.