SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse.
County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago.
The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which was built in the 1950s.
Leaders said the six-story building will include 15 courtrooms with enough space to house more than 20, if expansion is needed.
Here is a breakdown of where you can find the courtrooms:
- five courtrooms on the first floor
- one on the second (future one here)
- four on the third
- two on the fourth + hearing room (future one here)
- zero on the fifth (future four here)
- three on the sixth