Construction worker dies after fall in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A construction worker has died after he fell from a roof in Greenville County, Friday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 22-year-old Barron Dee Ford, Jr. of Lenoir, NC was working at a construction site on Tanner Price Way when the accident happened.

The coroner said Ford was part of a crew installing corrugated metal roof panels on a warehouse which was under construction.

Shortly after 9:20am, Ford fell off of the roof to the ground and died at the scene, the coroner said.

The coroner said Ford died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso and his death has been ruled an accident.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The warehouse is part of the Garlington North development, according to real estate listing for the location.