GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Arrest warrants reveal 57-year-old Jerry Yancy entered the home of Ansel and Alice Bouchillon the night of June 15 armed with a handgun. Deputies say he shot them both multiple times.

“We do know he was a contractor who made an agreement with them and done some work,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “He felt like they owed him money. The Buichillons felt like he owed them some repair work to complete the job. That led to a confrontation of some kind in their home at which point we believe he shot them both.”

Yancy was not a licensed contractor in South Carolina.

Sheriff Lewis told 7NEWS Yancy may have been drinking before the shooting.

“He called the sheriff’s office before the murders,” said Lewis. “It was obvious he was intoxicated.”

The investigation led deputies to WoodSpring Suites Monday. Deputies located Yancy inside a hotel room.

“Deputies knocked on the door when they heard a gunshot, which changed things drastically,” explained Lewis. “Everyone took a position of cover, eventually getting into the room. We found the suspect inside deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Yancy had been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of burglary.

Neighbors told 7NEWS Tuesday they were relieved to learn the suspect was no longer on the streets. Friends and loved ones were devastated about the Bouchillons’ deaths.

“I would like people to remember Alice as someone who just genuinely cared about other people,” said Charlie Brainard.

Brainard knew Alice Bouchillon for more than a decade. He said she came into his workplace the day she was killed.

“She was her normal, happy, fun-loving self,” explained Brainard. “I was really shocked the next day when I found out what happened.”

Brainard said Alice always had a smile on her face.

“The world needs a lot more people like Alice honestly — people who care about others like she did,” said Brainard.

Sheriff Hobart said his team is speaking with Yancy’s girlfriend to learn more about a possible motive.