GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Greenville contractor with voyeurism for allegedly hiding a camera in a client’s bedroom.

William Todd Conner, 39, was arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators claim a victim notified them in late May they had found a camera hidden in their bedroom. Investigators allege Connor hid the camera while doing work he was hired for in the house.

According to the South Carolina Department for Labor and Licensing, Connor was a licensed specialty contractor working with Carolina Contracting and Design.

Connor was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond. He has since bonded out.