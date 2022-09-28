PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Published two and a half years ago, the book “Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi is described as an “exploration of race and racism”.

The School District of Pickens County spokesperson Darian Byrd says it’s been taught in the school system for a while.

“This was being used in an English classroom as an alternative supplemental resource to express bias. To show students how to identify bias,” Byrd said.

Until recently, when a parent from Daniel High School raised concerns about the book’s content.

“We’ve received emails and calls from all sides expressing individual thoughts and concerns,” Byrd said.

Pickens County then started the review process, which goes from the school to the district, then to the board, where every board member reads the book.

Monday the board voted to take it off the shelves of every school.

Byrd said, “There were some expectations to immediately take out a resource, but we wanted to fairly make sure to take a look and review and listen to all sides.”

Some don’t agree with the district, saying it’s an important read to understand the history of racism and antiracism in America.

“There’s nothing wrong with this book,” Community activist Bruce Wilson said.

Wilson says he plans to do something about this decision made.

“I’m going to raise about 2-3 thousand dollars, and I’m going to try to order at least 100 of these books, and I’m going to go to Pickens and hand them out at the schools,” Wilson said.

The school district says the book will go under review again in 5 years.

They also voted to remove the book “Perks of Being a Wallflower”, stating that it didn’t benefit students academically.