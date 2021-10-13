Spartanburg Co. convenience store cashier thankful to be alive following armed robbery, suspect wanted

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The search is on for the man deputies said robbed a Wellford convenience store at gunpoint Monday night. The cashier working at the time told us, the bullets barely missed his head.

It started as a typical night for Brandon Pridmore working behind the counter at Southern Pride Convenience store located along Nazareth Road.

That was until, an unfamiliar man walked in.

“He steps around, already has his pistol drawn. He says, open the register and give me the bank bags,” Brandon Pridmore told us who was working at the store when an armed robbery happened.

Pridmore said he started to do just that but was having difficulties getting the register to open.

“Before I could get it open, he pulls over and fires a shot at my head,” Pridmore said.

Before he could even react to what was happening, he said his register opened and the robber took a couple hundred bucks. But that wasn’t the last of the gunfire.

“He turns around, points and fires another shot,” Pridmore explained.

All those bullets, narrowly missed Pridmore.

His co-workers, Nicole Boyd, told us they’re still in shock about it all.

“To be shot at is what really tore me up and I couldn’t believe it,” said Nicole Boyd who works at Southern Pride Convenience store.

She said Pridmore was back at work the next day.

“I got a job to do,” Pridmore said.

He said it didn’t really hit him until he saw the surveillance footage the next day.

“It could have easily turned out the opposite. The detective told me and my boss that night, it could have easily been a homicide,” Pridmore said.

Today, Pridmore is thankful to be alive.

“Have to thank the Lord,” said Pridmore.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the man from the video. If you know anything about who he is, you’re urged to call their office or crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).