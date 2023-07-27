ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people robbed an Asheville convenience store early Wednesday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The robbery happened at the Quick Trip store on Tunnel Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police said two men wearing masks entered the store with guns.

One man used his gun to pistol whip the clerk while the other stole items from the store and from the clerk, investigators said.

One of the robbers was wearing a light colored mask, a black Champion sweatshirt, gloves, black pants, and may have been wearing mismatching socks, police said.

The other robber was wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow “L” and a blue or green “R,” black pants, gloves, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the two men is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.