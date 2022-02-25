SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Converse University Board of Trustees announced the selection of Boone J. Hopkins, PhD, as the University’s twelfth president on Friday. Hopkins was introduced during an all-campus meeting on Feb. 25, and will begin his tenure on March 1, 2022.

Advised by a search committee that included trustees, alumni, students, faculty, and staff, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved Hopkins’ appointment, university officials said. Hopkins served as Interim President of Converse upon the sudden death of Converse’s eleventh President Jeffrey H. Barker in July of 2021.

A comprehensive, nationwide search was conducted from August 2021 through February 2022 by executive search consultants at Buffkin/Baker, Converse University said. They said they received extensive interest from a highly qualified, diverse, and outstanding field of candidates holding various positions at both large public universities and impressive private colleges across the U.S.

Strong presidents boldly navigate change and manage transitions with grace in transformative moments. In this work, a leader is entrusted to make decisions: shifting priorities to address the most urgent needs; establishing policies to keep a campus healthy and safe; supporting employees with a focus on compensation, work-life balance, and benefits; and evolving operations to keep the university’s mission focused, with the student experience anchored at its heart. During his tenure as Interim President, Dr. Hopkins demonstrated these qualities and authentically led Converse toward a brighter future through tenacity, curiosity, and joy. With the work that has been done and the achievements of the last five years, Converse has positive momentum and a strong foundation for the academic advancement and organizational strength of Converse for both today and for future generations. Dr. Hopkins’ experience and success as a campus leader and champion for Converse has prepared him well to advance the mission of the institution and to chart a vibrant, secure future for the university. He closely listens to his community, and regularly incorporates feedback from staff and faculty with a students-first approach toward improvement. As an empathetic leader, Dr. Hopkins brings to the Office of the President the passion, vision, and commitment that Converse needs at this time. Sandra Shearouse Morelli ’78, chair of the Converse Board of Trustees

Converse officials said prior to his appointment as Interim President, Hopkins served as the Senior Associate Provost for Student Success, Dean of the School of the Arts, and Chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance at Converse. As Associate Provost, Hopkins worked closely with colleagues in Student Life, Career Development, and Academic Advising to build a cohesive Division of Student Development & Success.

Together with his colleagues, Hopkins made particular advances in retaining students through new staff hires, process improvements, and keen attention to necessary revisions to policies and procedures, university officials. During his tenure as Associate Provost, his department intentionally improved campus culture through the creation of an Office of Diversity and Inclusion, predicated on listening to students and aligning resources to best serve Converse’s campus population.

I am humbled, deeply honored, and excited to be selected as Converse University’s twelfth President. My personal mission as a leader is to remain passionate, responsive, and succinct as I listen well, celebrate successes, embrace new ideas with enthusiasm and curiosity, make visible the incredible work of our students, faculty, and staff to outside stakeholders, and build engaging, consistent relationships with donors, trustees, and alumni. Dr. Boone J. Hopkins

The university said in addition to his administrative role at Converse, Hopkins regularly taught courses in directing, theatre history, pedagogy, and performance studies in the Department of Theatre & Dance. In his six years as Dean of the School of the Arts, Hopkins and his colleagues increased enrollments in all areas of the School, cultivated unique collaborations with community partners, and developed new programs and courses, including the faculty-led “Creativity that Works” integrated arts entrepreneurship program with an emphasis on career skills and critical competencies for emerging artists.