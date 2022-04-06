SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cooper Standard will host a hiring event Thursday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will take place at SC Works Spartanburg located at 220 East Kennedy Street in Spartanburg from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Standard Cooper is hiring automotive manufacturing associates for work in their Spartanburg production facility. A drug screen and background check is required for applicants.

The starting pay is $18.70 for 2nd and 3rd shifts. Benefit packages include medical plans, paid holidays and vacation and tuition assistance.

If you are interested in working for Standard Cooper, you can attend the hiring event.

Anyone unable to attend, can apply to the job order 1187657 at jobs.scworks.org