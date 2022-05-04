SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cooper Standard is hosting a hiring event Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The event will take place at the University Readiness Center at USC Upstate located at 301 North Campus Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cooper Standard is hiring for second and third shifts for their Spartanburg location. A drug screen and background check are required.

The company promises new employees $18.70 per hour pay, medical benefits, free life insurance, company-matched 401(k) contributions, an on-site health clinic and paid vacation and holidays.

Officials said interested candidates can meet with a Cooper Standard representative at the event Thursday.