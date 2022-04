TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed 1 person is dead following a shooting in Taylors.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Boling Road Extension, which is the listed address for Spring Grove Apartments, Saturday night for a gunshot victim.

Coroner: 1 dead following shooting in Taylors (Source: 7NEWS)

Officials said the coroner’s office later pronounced that person as deceased. Their identity has not been released.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.