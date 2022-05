ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a fatal collision involving a dump truck on Highway 88.

The coroner’s office said the incident happened on Old Greenville Highway (Hwy 88) at Greased Lightning Lane in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website said the roadway is currently blocked and they are currently investigating.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.