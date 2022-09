OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on SC Hwy 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community around 9:45 a.m. The woman died just after 10 a.m.

The 20-year-old woman’s identity has not yet been released.