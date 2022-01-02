Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Oconee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Oconee County Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Ebenezer Road.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman of West Union, was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi SUV west on Ebenezer Road when she traveled off the right side of the road then hit a culvert, troopers said. She passed away at a hospital.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not released her identity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store