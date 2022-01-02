Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Oconee County Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Ebenezer Road.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman of West Union, was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi SUV west on Ebenezer Road when she traveled off the right side of the road then hit a culvert, troopers said. She passed away at a hospital.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not released her identity.