Driver dies after minivan overturns on Painter Rd. in Greenville Co.

Emergency crews at scene of crash on Painter Road in Greenville County, October 12, 2020

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver has died after a minivan overturned along Painter Road in Greenville County, Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 8:00pm on Painter Road near West Georgia Road.

Troopers said the minivan ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road before overturning.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.