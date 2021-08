A body was found in a vehicle at a WalMart parking lot on Woodruff Rd. Sunday afternoon (August 15, 2021)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was discovered inside of a car in a parking lot on Sunday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, a dead body was found inside of a car in the WalMart parking lot on Woodruff Road around 12:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.