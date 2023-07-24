GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was recovered from an Upstate lake Sunday evening.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, around 4:01 p.m. officials were advised that the Greenville Emergency Rescue Dive Team was searching for a person who was last seen in Lake Cunningham, between Lake Cunningham Road and River Road in Greer.

Emergency officials later recovered the body and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

