Coroner called to scene of shooting, standoff in Spartanburg Co.

SPARANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner’s office is responding to the scene of a shooting and standoff which happened Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cindy Court near Highway 221 shortly before 11:00am.

The standoff lasted for around two hours, deputies said.

A suspect has been taken into custody but their identity has not been released. There’s no word yet on charges in the case.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

