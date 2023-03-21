MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a standoff Tuesday at a Mauldin apartment complex.

Mauldin Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance at the Arbors at Brookfield apartment complex on East Butler Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officers said they determined that a man had barricaded himself and his wife in the apartment with a gun.

Police said they tried to make contact but were unable.

Greenville County SWAT was called to assist.

According to Mauldin Police, when SWAT entered the apartment, they found a man dead and a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition, the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.