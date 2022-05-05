GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle was driving northbound on Washington Avenue, just before the road turns into White Horse Road, when they lost control, crossed the island and hit a telephone and tree.

The vehicle was cut in half and the driver was ejected, the coroner’s office said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed on White Horse Road at Washington Avenue.