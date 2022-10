COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to death in Spartanburg County Thursday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road near Exit 83 in Cowpens.

Several Spartanburg County deputies are on the scene along with EMS.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

This death is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are limited.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.