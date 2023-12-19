GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Skeletal remains found earlier this year were confirmed this week to be those of a missing Greenwood man.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday skeletal remains found near Seneca in April 2023 were those of Emmanuel Cornelius Quarles.

His remains were found adjacent to Hiawassee Drive when Kerry Cobb, who is accused of killing Quarles, led law enforcement and staff of the SC Attorney General Office to the location as part of a plea deal for a reduced sentence.

Quarles is believed to have died April 20, 2015. His death was ruled a homicide though a cause of death was not established.

According to the coroner’s office, investigators needed to use dental records to positively identify Quarles. They first tried to identify him through DNA, however due to the degradation of the remains, they were unable to do so.

Dental x-rays taken after Quarles’ death showed notable dental restorations, which were matched with restorations found in an x-ray of Quarles when he was alive.

Once Quarles’ remains were identified, investigators informed the state Attorney General’s office, which can now move forward with its legal proceedings in the case.

Tuesday afternoon, the Quarles family issued a statement thanking law enforcement and forensics experts in giving them closure by identifying the remains.

“Their dedication and commitment have been beyond commendable, and the family will forever be grateful for their untiring pursuit of justice; however, the family will not agree to the proposed plea agreement offered to the suspect in the case,” the statement reads. “Further the family will ask the presiding judge at the time and place of the sentencing of the suspect, for an increase in sentencing beyond the plea.”