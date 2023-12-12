PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a driver died Monday night following a crash caused by an apparent medical emergency.

Investigators said the crash occurred before 10 p.m. on Highway 8 near Pope Field Road in Easley.

Officials said once they arrived at the scene, the driver was in cardiac arrest. Medical professionals transported the man to Baptist Easley ED where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 57-year-old Joseph Hatley, of Greenville.

Agents said Hatley’s death remains under investigation but believes the cause of the minor vehicle crash appears to be a medical emergency.