ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, officials were called to Dean Springs Road and Dean Springs Circle around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said it appeared that the victim was involved in an apparent fight with another individual and was shot.

The coroner identified the victim as Jonlee Chad Ricks, 44, of Belton.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4444.