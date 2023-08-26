A man was killed in a house fire Friday in Spartanburg County.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a house fire Friday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, crews responded to a house fire on Old Bethel Road.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the man found in the residence as 64-year-old Gregory David Council.

A forensic exam will be performed Saturday morning.

The Reidville Fire Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay connected with 7ENWS for additional updates.