SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified three teenagers killed in a crash Friday near Chesnee.

According to the coroner’s office, 18-year-old Jeffrey Scott Wallace of Chesnee along with brothers 17-year-old Vladimir Matthew Rybinski and 15-year-old Vitaliy Gregoriy Rybinski, both of Cowpens, died in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday on Fairfield Road just west of Chesnee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car ran off the road, hitting a ditch and trees.

The driver of the car survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The coroner said the car was extensively burned in the crash.

Chesnee High School held a moment of silence for the victims before their football game Monday.

The game was postponed from Friday due to the crash.