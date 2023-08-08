SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that a 67-year-old woman has died as a result of a crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Monday in regards to a female victim that has passed away as a result of the crash.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Nut Road and Edwards Road in Inman.

The coroner identified the victim as Nancey Maxine Gowan, 67, of Inman. Gowan was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Monday at 12:30 p.m.