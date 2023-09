UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Union County Coroner’s Office said that a woman has died from her injuries after falling off of a horse on Monday.

The coroner said that they responded to the incident along Police Club Road around 1:30 p.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Rhonda Ingle, 67, of Union.

That is all of the information at this time.

