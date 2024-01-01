PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died after a crash Friday evening in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:42 p.m. on North Main Street near Spur Road.

Troopers said a Jeep was traveling south on North Main Street when it hit a Volkswagen sedan that was stopped and attempting to make a left turn into a private drive.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Jeffery Abercrombie, 49, of Pickens.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Three other passengers of the Jeep were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not sustain any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.