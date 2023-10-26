MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials have identified the first of two people who were killed in a Mauldin home.

The two were found Monday evening during a welfare check at a home on Ashby Park Lane.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the couple, a husband and wife, had been dead for at least 24 hours.

“Both victims died extremely violent deaths,” said Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis.

The coroner’s office identified the first victim Thursday as 69-year-old Janice L. Casey.

The cause of death for the victims has not yet been released.

“When we got there and did a preliminary walk through we saw significant trauma that was unexplainable at the time,” Ellis said during an interview on Tuesday. “At that time our office started conducting a suspicious death investigation.”

The Mauldin Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900 or call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.