CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said that one man has died after being thrown off of a farm tractor he was operating on Monday afternoon.

According to the coroner, the incident happened along Pleasant Ridge Road around 4:20 p.m.

The coroner said that Gary Junior Moss, 76, of Blacksburg, was mowing grass when he drove down an embankment and was ejected from the farm tractor.

The tractor continued toward Moss trapping him between it and the Bush Hog attachment. Moss’ wife found her husband entangled in the Ford 1620 tractor and called 911.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.