GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials have identified the remains of a man found down an embankment Monday in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Robert Hernandez.

Hernandez’s body was found by a passerby near the corner of White Horse Road and Old White Horse Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The coroner’s office said he was likely there for at least three to four weeks.

A forensic anthropologist was brought in to assist in the investigation.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating whether the person was hit by a vehicle.

Hernandez’s cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation.