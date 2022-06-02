ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner identified a bicyclist Thursday who was shot to death on an Anderson County road in late May.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on May 26 on Keys Street near Pearman Street.

50-year-old Leo Aleman Hipolito was riding his bicycle on Keys Street when he was shot in the head, the coroner said. He died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Hipolito was identified through fingerprint analysis but investigators have been unable to find his family or next of kin.

The coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help to track down his family. Anyone with information can call them at 864-260-4057.

The shooting is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.