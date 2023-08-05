GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that they have identified a man after a vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on his property.

According to the coroner, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to 324 Dill Road in reference to an all-terrain vehicle collision on Friday.

The coroner said that David William Congdon, 67, was working on his property using the vehicle. Congdon was found on the property after the all-terrain vehicle had crashed.

The coroner said that Congdon was found on the property around 1:50 p.m.

An external exam was performed on Saturday. The cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma of the neck, with the manner of death being an accident.