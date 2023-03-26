SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

According to Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded near Westview Boulevard around 1 a.m. regarding a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a man sitting in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Brian Timothy Harris, 21, of Spartanburg.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.