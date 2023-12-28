GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Pequot Drive in Greenville for a domestic violence call.

At the scene, deputies encountered Walter Lester McDonald III, 81, who they said was armed with a firearm.

According to a video posted by Greenville County Sherriff Hobart Lewis, deputies instructed McDonald to drop the gun, and then the shooting occurred.

According to the sheriff’s office preliminary reports indicate four deputies fired their weapons and all four have been placed on paid administrative leave as standard with protocol.

An autopsy conducted on Thursday determined McDonald was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting, as is standard practice with officer-involved shootings. There have been more than 40 officer-involved-shootings in South Carolina this year.

Lewis said a video of the incident will be released in mid-February.