SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that a crash that happened on Sunday left one person who was riding a bicycle dead.

According to the coroner, the crash happened along WO Ezelle Boulevard in Spartanburg just after 1:30 p.m. The coroner identified the victim as Edward Woody, 66.

The coroner said that Woody was pronounced dead after the bicycle he was riding on was hit by a car in the line of travel.

The crash is under investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department.