MAULDIN S.C., (WSPA) – Investigators have identified the second of two people found brutally stabbed to death in their Mauldin home.

Mauldin Police arrested 51-year-old Darren Baer in connection with the the husband and wife at their home on Ashby Park Lane.

Baer was charged with two counts of murder along with weapons charges.

A welfare check was requested to a home on Ashby Park Lane in Mauldin on October 23.

When officers arrived, they say they found the bodies of 69-year-old Patrick Casey and Janice Casey.

“This was an extremely brutal murder,” Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said.

When officers arrived at their home, Patrick and Janice Casey were believed to have been dead for at least 24 hours, according to the coroner’s office. The two were found on their kitchen floor.

The coroner’s office said their job is not done yet as they await further review of microscopic slides and toxicology.

“Anything that comes back in the near future, I don’t expect it to affect the cause and manner of death in any way,” Ellis said.

Mauldin Police said Baer was arrested in Easley, with assistance from the Pickens and Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices, four days after the victims’ bodies were found.

It is still unclear if Baer had any relationship with the couple.

“Actually, it was a little bit too long, but we went from not knowing who it was that committed this terrible crime,” Capt. Tab Clardy, Mauldin Police Department said. “Our investigators get all the credit, they work tirelessly along with several agencies in Greenville and Pickens County bringing it to where we can actually prosecute it.”

Police said while they have their suspect behind bars, this case is not closed yet.

“The case will continue,” Clardy said. “We have several investigative leads to follow up and we will turn the case over to the Greenville County 13th Circuit Solicitor’s office where they will prepare the case for prosecution.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Baer is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.