Coroner identifies woman found dead after house fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County coroner has identified a woman found dead following a house fire Saturday night.

The fire happened around 9:45pm at a home on D Street in the Poe Mill community.

68-year-old Zena Lucas was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined Lucas’ cause or manner of death.

The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Coroner’s Office, and the Parker Fire Department.