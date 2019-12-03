Coroner ID’s 2 killed in crash on I-385 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner’s office has identified two people killed in a crash early Friday morning along Interstate 385 in Laurens County.

The crash happened around 1:00am on November 29 when a driver was attempting to get on I-385 from Highway 14 near Gray Court when they lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled across the exit ramp down an embankment before hitting trees.

The driver and the passenger were both killed in the crash.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 70-year-old Sharon Bennett and 65-year-old Mary Godfrey, both of Fountain Inn.

The coroner said the medical examiner in Greenville was able to positively identify the two Monday.