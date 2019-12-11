Coroner ID’s man hit, killed while pushing bike across Hwy. 28 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking his bicycle across an Anderson County road, Monday.

The crash happened just before 6:00am on Highway 28 Bypass at West Park Drive.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Gregory Randall Prater was pushing a bicycle across Highway 28 toward West Park Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe that was headed south.

The corner said Prater died at the scene from multiple injuries.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a second vehicle is also believed to have crashed into the victim but that vehicle left the scene.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).