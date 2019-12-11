Coroner ID’s man hit, killed while pushing bike across Hwy. 28 in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking his bicycle across an Anderson County road, Monday.

The crash happened just before 6:00am on Highway 28 Bypass at West Park Drive.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Gregory Randall Prater was pushing a bicycle across Highway 28 toward West Park Drive when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe that was headed south.

The corner said Prater died at the scene from multiple injuries.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a second vehicle is also believed to have crashed into the victim but that vehicle left the scene.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store