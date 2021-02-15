Coroner ID’s man who drowned after jumping from bridge into Lake Hartwell

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner has identified a man who drowned after they said he jumped from a bridge into Lake Hartwell to avoid a train.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Corey Savage was walking on the train trestle Friday morning from Seneca to Central when he jumped into the water as a train approached.

Witnesses told investigators that Savage had been yelling for help after jumping into the water.

Savage’s body was found Saturday afternoon after more than a day of searching.

The death is being investigated by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Clemson Police Department.

