Coroner ID’s second victim in shooting on Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the second victim in a deadly shooting late Tuesday night at a home on South Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, 17-year-old Andrew Landon Wray died at the scene of the shooting.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home just before midnight for a report of gunshots.

Two people were found dead at the home and a third person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the details of what happened but said they believe that the shooting was between the people who died and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

The coroner’s office previously identified the other victim as 38-year-old Wilmont Sonny Burroughs, III.

Both Burroughs and Wray died from gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner said. The manner of death for both has been ruled homicide.