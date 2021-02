Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting at Poplar Place Apartments in Greer, February 8, 2021 (WSPA)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old who was shot and killed at a Greer apartment complex, Monday.

The coroner said Zakiya Drinkard-McKinney died from a gunshot wound to the torso. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Greer Police were called to the shooting at the Poplar Place Apartments on Poplar Drive around 2:00pm.

The shooting is still under investigation.