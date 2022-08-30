ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.

A release from the coroner’s office states that the incident began as an altercation between two men. After an initial investigation, SLED was called to the scene to assist.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the death.