GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a shooting in Greenwood County early Saturday morning.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to Self Regional Healthcare around 3:40 a.m. in reference to a man being pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 29-year-old Rodney Chrishawn Gambrell, of Anderson.

Officials said the initial incident occurred minutes earlier on Jasmine Court.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the case as a homicide.

