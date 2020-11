CARLISLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died early Thursday morning in a house fire in the Carlisle area.

Officials said the fire happened at about 3 a.m. on Gary Road.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 46-year-old Nathaniel Jeter.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.